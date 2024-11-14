Northampton Crown Court

A Northampton man onvicted of assaults on two police officers and carrying a meat cleaver has been handed a supended sentence.

According to court documents, Christian Ionita, aged 42, of East Oval, was arrested following an incident on February 10, 2024. He was also charged with criminal damage to a police vehicle.

Ionita was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on November 7 to a total of six months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay £714 costs and victim surcharge plus £176.41 compensation.