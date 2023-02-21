Jewellery stolen in Kettering burglary as police appeal for motorists to check dash-cam footage

Police have urged motorists to check their dash-cam footage after a burglary at a house on a busy Kettering road.

The incident took place in St Mary’s Road between 5pm and 8.30pm on Friday (February 17), with jewellery stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman urged anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact them.

Police are investigating

The spokesman said: “St Mary’s Road is a busy main road and officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything which looked suspicious in the area between the stated times.

“They would also urge anyone travelling along St Mary’s Road on Friday evening to check their dash-cam footage to see if they have inadvertently captured a vehicle or anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad