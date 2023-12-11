Jewellery stolen during burglary at Earls Barton home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jewellery has been stolen from an Earls Baton home during a burglary.

The incident happened in Thorpe Road between 7.30am and 7pm on Saturday (December 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the offender/s forced entry via a rear patio door and stole items of jewellery.

Items of jewellery stolen include those pictured.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.