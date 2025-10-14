Jewellery stolen after three people break into Northampton house

By David Summers
Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:55 BST
Three people broke into a house in Northampton stealing jewellery, police have reported.

Northamptonshire Police, in a statement, said the incident in Baldwin Close, Northampton, happened at about 10.30pm on Thursday, October 9, when three people broke into a property and once inside, stole jewellery.

Most Popular

“All three suspects are described as white men, of a slim build, not very tall, and approximately in their 20s,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All three were wearing black trousers, shirt, hoodie and masks, along with dark blue, rubber, fitted gloves. One of the males had small blue eyes and was carrying a black iron rod.

Baldwin Close, Northamptonplaceholder image
Baldwin Close, Northampton

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000594644 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice