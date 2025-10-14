Jewellery stolen after three people break into Northampton house

Three people broke into a house in Northampton stealing jewellery, police have reported.

Northamptonshire Police, in a statement, said the incident in Baldwin Close, Northampton, happened at about 10.30pm on Thursday, October 9, when three people broke into a property and once inside, stole jewellery.

“All three suspects are described as white men, of a slim build, not very tall, and approximately in their 20s,” a police spokesperson said.

“All three were wearing black trousers, shirt, hoodie and masks, along with dark blue, rubber, fitted gloves. One of the males had small blue eyes and was carrying a black iron rod.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000594644 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.