Jewellery recovered from Northampton house believed to be stolen
Police are attempting to reunite the items with their rightful owners
A police search of a Northampton home led to the discovery of jewellery, which is believed to be stolen.
The jewellery was discovered on Monday (January 8) at a property in Northampton following a search.
Police officers in Northampton’s Burglary Team have now issued photos of the jewellery in order to try and reunite the pieces with their rightful owners.
Anyone who recognises the jewellery is asked to contact the team on [email protected] quoting: incident number 23000752239.