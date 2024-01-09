Jewellery recovered from Northampton house believed to be stolen

Police are attempting to reunite the items with their rightful owners

Police believe these jewellery might be stolen, so are hoping to reunite it with its rightful owner.

A police search of a Northampton home led to the discovery of jewellery, which is believed to be stolen.

The jewellery was discovered on Monday (January 8) at a property in Northampton following a search.

Police officers in Northampton’s Burglary Team have now issued photos of the jewellery in order to try and reunite the pieces with their rightful owners.