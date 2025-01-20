Jewellery, laptop and passport stolen during burglary in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A laptop, passport and a quantity of jewellery were stolen during a burglary in Northampton – now police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened The Headlands, Northampton, on Tuesday, January 14, between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The unknown offender/s entered the property and once inside, stole a quantity of jewellery as well as a laptop, a passport and a ballpoint pen.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000025867.