Jewellery, laptop and passport stolen during burglary in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 20th Jan 2025, 13:27 GMT
A laptop, passport and a quantity of jewellery were stolen during a burglary in Northampton – now police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened The Headlands, Northampton, on Tuesday, January 14, between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The unknown offender/s entered the property and once inside, stole a quantity of jewellery as well as a laptop, a passport and a ballpoint pen.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000025867.

