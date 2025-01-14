Jewellery, clothing and handbags stolen during burglary in Northampton
The incident happened in Frank Large Walk between 4pm on Tuesday, December 31, and 4pm on Saturday, January 4.
Police say offender/s forced entry via the rear of the property and stole jewellery, clothing, and handbags.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have been offered any items for sale in unusual circumstances.
Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000006856.