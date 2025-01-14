Jewellery, clothing and handbags stolen during burglary in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 14th Jan 2025, 15:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Jewellery, clothing and handbags were stolen during a burglary in Northampton.

The incident happened in Frank Large Walk between 4pm on Tuesday, December 31, and 4pm on Saturday, January 4.

Police say offender/s forced entry via the rear of the property and stole jewellery, clothing, and handbags.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have been offered any items for sale in unusual circumstances.

The incident happened in Frank Large Walk.The incident happened in Frank Large Walk.
The incident happened in Frank Large Walk.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000006856.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice