Police are appealing for witnesses.

Jewellery, cash and Audi S8 were stolen during a burglary at a Northampton home.

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 3, between 7pm and 8pm, in Conyngham Road when entry was forced into a property by a group of unknown offenders.

Police officers have now released CCTV footage of a group of men they wish to speak.