Jewellery box stolen during Northampton burglary while residents were on holiday

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
A jewellery box was stolen during a Northampton burglary while residents were on holiday.

The incident happened in Homestead Way between 2am on Monday, October 23, and 6.30pm on Sunday, October 29, where items of jewellery, including those pictured were stolen.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has been offered the items for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000671414.