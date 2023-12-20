Jewellery box stolen during Northampton burglary while residents were on holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A jewellery box was stolen during a Northampton burglary while residents were on holiday.

The incident happened in Homestead Way between 2am on Monday, October 23, and 6.30pm on Sunday, October 29, where items of jewellery, including those pictured were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has been offered the items for sale.