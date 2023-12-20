Jewellery box stolen during Northampton burglary while residents were on holiday
Police are appealing for witnesses
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A jewellery box was stolen during a Northampton burglary while residents were on holiday.
The incident happened in Homestead Way between 2am on Monday, October 23, and 6.30pm on Sunday, October 29, where items of jewellery, including those pictured were stolen.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has been offered the items for sale.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000671414.