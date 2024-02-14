News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Jewellery, bank cards and more stolen during break-in at Northampton home

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jewellery, bank cards and more were stolen during a break-in at a Northampton home.

The incident happened between 2.30pm and 7.40pm on Wednesday, January 17 in West Ridge, Kingsthorpe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say unknown offender/s broke into a property and stole items including jewellery, smart devices and bank cards.

Most Popular
The incident happened in West Ridge, Kingsthorpe.The incident happened in West Ridge, Kingsthorpe.
The incident happened in West Ridge, Kingsthorpe.

Officers investigating the burglary are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000034781.