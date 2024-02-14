Jewellery, bank cards and more stolen during break-in at Northampton home
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jewellery, bank cards and more were stolen during a break-in at a Northampton home.
The incident happened between 2.30pm and 7.40pm on Wednesday, January 17 in West Ridge, Kingsthorpe.
Police say unknown offender/s broke into a property and stole items including jewellery, smart devices and bank cards.
Officers investigating the burglary are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000034781.