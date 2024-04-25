Jewellery and electrical items stolen in Wellingborough burglary
Jewellery and electrical items were stolen after offenders broke into a Wellingborough house.
Witnesses are being sought following the residential burglary in Stubbs Close sometime between 9.30pm on Saturday, April 20 and 5am on Sunday, April 21.
Police say jewellery and electrical items were stolen.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000231567 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.