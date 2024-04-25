Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jewellery and electrical items were stolen after offenders broke into a Wellingborough house.

Witnesses are being sought following the residential burglary in Stubbs Close sometime between 9.30pm on Saturday, April 20 and 5am on Sunday, April 21.

Police say jewellery and electrical items were stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.