Jewellery and cash stolen in terrifying Rushden robbery

Police are investigating

A masked man forced entry to a property in Rushden before robbing the occupier in a terrifying incident last week.

Police have launched an appeal for information after the raid in Keats Way between 7pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday (January 5).

A man forced opened a rear window to gain entry to the property.

He then challenged the occupier before searching rooms and stealing two rings and some money.

A police spokesman said: "The offender was a white man in his mid-20s, about 5ft 11in and of a medium build.

"He was wearing blue clothing which had a hood and a blue face mask.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in Keats Way or the surrounding area between the stated times.