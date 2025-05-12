Jewellery and cash stolen during early morning knife point robbery in Northampton

Jewellery and cash were stolen during an early morning knife point robbery in Northampton.

The incident happened at 4.15am on Sunday, April 13, in Upton Way.

Police say a man was walking towards the BP garage, when he was approached by three men.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The group demanded the man hand over his belongings, with two of them showing him knives, before he was struck in the face and items including jewellery and cash were stolen.

“The first suspect is described as a black male aged between 17-25, of skinny build and around 6ft 1in.

“The second suspect was around 5ft 10in and wore a red American football jumper and blue jeans with rips.

“The third was around also around 5ft 10in and wore a grey tracksuit.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000213105.

Information can be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.