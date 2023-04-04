News you can trust since 1931
Jewellery and car stolen during break in at Northampton property

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST

Jewellery and a car were stolen during a break in at a Northampton property.

The incident happened in Ecton Park Road sometime between 10am on March 13, and 8pm on March 17, when the unknown offender/s gained entry to a property and once inside, stole jewellery and a car, police say.

Police have now released images of the stolen items. Witnesses or anyone who has seen these items for sale in suspicious circumstances should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000164058.

Police have released images of the items stolen during a break in at a Northampton property.Police have released images of the items stolen during a break in at a Northampton property.
