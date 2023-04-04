Jewellery and car stolen during break in at Northampton property

Jewellery and a car were stolen during a break in at a Northampton property.

The incident happened in Ecton Park Road sometime between 10am on March 13, and 8pm on March 17, when the unknown offender/s gained entry to a property and once inside, stole jewellery and a car, police say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now released images of the stolen items. Witnesses or anyone who has seen these items for sale in suspicious circumstances should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000164058.