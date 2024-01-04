Japanese Akita dog bit man in Northampton park leaving him with leg injuries

The dog was being walked on an extendable lead

A man was left with leg injuries after a Japanese Akita dog bit him in a Northampton park.

The incident happened in Eastfield Park between 3.45pm and 4.15pm on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Police say a man in his 40s was walking his own dog near to the lake and basketball court when he was bitten by the dog, who was being walked on an extendable lead. The man sustained minor injuries to the back of his leg.

Police are appealing for the dog owner to come forward.

Officers investigating this incident would like to identify the dog involved as well as trace the owner, who is described as a man aged 25-35, about 5ft 7ins and of an average build with short brown hair. He spoke with an accent, believed to be Eastern European, and was wearing a jacket and jeans, police say.