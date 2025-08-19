JAILED: Woman, 41, stole £2,000 from vulnerable woman after tricking her way into Northampton home claiming her child was sick
On May 4, 2024, Natalie Tidd, aged 41, knocked on the door of a woman in her 80s and told her she had a sick child in her car who needed medicine.
The concerned resident took Tidd inside and gave her a small amount of cash, before briefly leaving her alone.
Tidd then left, and the woman later realised she didn’t know where her bank card was.
When she told family the following evening, it was discovered that almost £2,000 had been spent on the card since the previous day.
Suspicion fell on Tidd, who returned to the house on May 7, telling the victim she was going to repay her.
When the woman’s daughter arrived and challenged her, Tidd pulled her hair in order to escape through a window.
She was arrested later that day, with detectives uncovering a staggering number of transactions on the missing card between May 4 and 7, with more than £1,800 spent and a further £2,000 of declined transactions.
Tidd went on to be charged with theft and assault by beating, and at Northampton Crown Court on February 26 this year she pleaded guilty to stealing the money.
The assault charge was discharged after the prosecution offered no evidence.
On July 11 Tidd, of Mill Pond Drive, Northampton, returned to the same court for sentencing, and was jailed for 20 months.
Tidd was also made subject to an indefinite criminal behaviour order which bans her from approaching anyone who is not a friend or relative to ask for money, gifts, handouts or donations for herself.
She was also given an indefinite restraining order preventing her from contacting the victim by any means, directly or indirectly, and banning her from attending her home address.
Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Megan Arrieta, of CID West, said: “Natalie Tidd took calculated advantage of a woman whose age and medical conditions left her vulnerable to exploitation.
“Tidd span a sob story about a life full of hardships and abuse, only to twist the kindness shown to her in order to steal for her own benefit.
“I’m pleased that she has received a custodial sentence, which reinforces the message that those who lie and steal from others can expect to be firmly dealt with.”
She added her thanks to the victim and her family for their support of the investigation and court process.
The victim’s family welcomed the sentencing outcome, noting Tidd’s late guilty plea and supporting this report on the case.
They added: “Natalie Tidd has shown herself capable of targeting people of a certain age and with concurrent vulnerabilities, which means that people with caring responsibilities need to be on the lookout for her.”