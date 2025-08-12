JAILED: Man, 31, burgled Wellingborough Road home and stole games consoles while occupant slept

A 31-year-old man who admitted burglary at a residential property in Northampton has been jailed for more than two years.

In the early hours of February 26 this year, Denzel Nduta was seen on CCTV walking towards the front door of an address in Wellingborough Road.

After briefly disappearing from the camera, Nduta was seen again five minutes later, leaving the address with a backpack.

The occupant, who was at home at the time of the burglary, discovered that his Xbox console had been stolen along with a Nintendo Switch and four controllers.

As part of the investigation, officers from the Force’s Burglary Team visited a resale outlet in the town, and found some of the items had been traded in. A quick check of the store’s CCTV identified Nduta.

Nduta was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of burglary dwelling and theft – no violence, and on March 4, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody after his case was committed to the crown court for trial.

After pleading guilty at an earlier hearing, Nduta, of Maidencastle, Northampton, returned to Northampton Crown Court last month (July 24) where he was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

PC Gabriel Garcia, who led the investigation on behalf of the Force’s Burglary Team said: “People often underestimate how violating it can feel to know that someone has been inside your home with the sole intent of stealing your property.

“Denzel Nduta committed this callous crime in the early hours of the morning when his victim was at their most vulnerable and asleep in bed.

“We know how much a crime such as this can affect someone which is why we will always do everything we can to bring offenders to justice and put more people like Nduta behind bars. “Through Operation Crooked, we are fully committed to reducing burglaries and will continue acting on information provided to take robust action towards and spare residents the anguish of being a victim of burglary.”

Operation Crooked is Northamptonshire Police’s campaign to reduce burglary. Further details on burglary prevention advice are available on our website.