JAILED: Dealer, 21, exploited vulnerable children and adults to operate class A drugs line to people of Northampton

A 21-year-old drug dealer has been jailed for nearly four years following joint work between Northamptonshire Police and officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Orochi.

Between January and September last year, Nevada Farrell, previously of Walthamstow in East London, operated a drugs line which sold Class A drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine, to people in Northampton.

On September 5, a warrant executed at Farrell’s home address in Walthamstow, found the drugs line phone. A quantity of drugs were also seized from the property.

Farrell was arrested and evidence showed that he exploited children to sell the drugs and vulnerable adults’ properties to sell the drugs from.

He was subsequently charged with being two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, both of which he pleaded guilty to at Northampton Crown Court in February.

He returned to the same court last month (March 28) where he was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.

Lead investigator - Detective Constable James Adkins from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “First of all, I’d like to thank the Op Orochi team from the Metropolitan Police whose work on this case was invaluable.

“Tackling serious and organised crime is a priority for both of us and so it’s great to see another good result come through.

“Drugs thrown from the address and recovered by the Op Orochi team, were found to have been deliberately contaminated with Xylazine and other dangerous additives, which if allowed onto the street, could have proved fatal.

“Farrell also exploited vulnerable children and adults through his crimes and this is unforgivable. I am glad he has been sent to prison and I want to reassure our local communities in Northamptonshire that we will continue working hard to put more people like him behind bars.”