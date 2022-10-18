Two brothers have been jailed for involvement in a gang dealing potentially deadly drugs in Northampton.

Tyrrell Restal, 21, and 22-year-old Raheem Restal were arrested during a raids in Kingsthorpe Grove which unearthed around Class A narcotics worth £124,000 in February this year.

The pair had been suspected of dealing in the town for a number of months but Northamptonshire Police discovered their drugs were laced with a synthetic opioid called isotonitazene, which has been associated with a number of deaths in the county.

Brothers Tyrrell (left) and Raheem Restal were jailed for their involvement in a Northampton drugs-dealing operation

Large sums of cash, mobile phones and designer goods were also found and seized during the police raids, which followed further investigations and working in partnership with Metropolitan Police.

The brothers pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs earlier this year at Northampton Crown Court and sentenced on Friday (October 14) — Tyrrell to six years, six months in prison and Raheem to five years, eight months.

Lead investigator, Detective Sergeant Megan Scotney, said: “Like so many drug dealers, the Restal brothers believed they were above the law and that we’d never catch up with them.

“This could not have been further from the truth.

“We know a lot more about drug dealers than they like to think and will always be working hard, one step at a time, to bring them to justice.”

Northamptonshire’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley made tackling drug harm in the county one of his ‘matters of priority’ over the next three years.

Earlier this year, he said: “We have taken out seven heads of crime groups.

“Drug dealers should be sleeping with one eye open. We are going to double down.”

DS Scotney added: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police so I am really pleased that in this case we have taken two drug dealers off the streets who will now pay for their crimes.