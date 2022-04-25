A serial jailbird is back behind bars for the third time in less than a year after embarking on a shoplifting spree in Northampton town centre just days after his release.

Grant Christopher Daniel Filer-Hobbs admitted SEVEN trips to Home Bargains in St Peters Square between January 13 and April 15 this year.

In total, the 35-year-old walked out without paying for £324.68-worth of goods.

Northampton magistrates heard Filer-Hobbs — also known as Aaron Evans — was jailed for six months in October 2021 after being caught carrying a packet of Stanley knives in the town centre.

He later covered a protective plastic partition in saliva while heading for the cells after being arrested.

That offence came days after he was released on licence after a 22-week sentence for harassment, spitting at a police officer and indecent exposure.