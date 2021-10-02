Jail for Kettering thief who made homophobic slurs
He's been put behind bars
A thief who made vile homophobic slurs towards a police officer when he was arrested in Kettering has been put behind bars.
Michael Pierce was caught stealing food worth £10.95 from the Premier in Dalkeith Place at about 1pm on August 24 and the shop owner called police.
But when officers arrived to detain the 35-year-old thief he made numerous homophobic comments to one of them.
Pierce, of no fixed address, later admitted theft and a public order offence, which magistrates said was aggravated due to the hostility based on the victim's sexual orientation or presumed sexual orientation.
He also admitted stealing three boxed dolls worth £95.97 from a B&M store on September 27.
Magistrates in Northampton jailed him for a total of four weeks because of his record of previous offending.
Pierce must pay costs of £85, compensation of £10.95 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.