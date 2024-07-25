Jail for disqualified drink driver who got behind the wheel while working at Silverstone Grand Prix
Ben Mooney, of Coventry Road, Coventry, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 8, where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified, possession of a controlled Class A drug and using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance.
The 31-year-old was working for a third-party food vendor at the British Grand Prix, when he was caught behind the wheel just after 11pm on Saturday July 6. Police say he was driving a John Deere work utility vehicle at excessive speed close to concert goers near the main stage of the event.
Mooney was spoken to by officers, who suspected he had been drinking. He failed a roadside breath test as he blew 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.
Further checks on the police national computer also flagged that he was also disqualified from driving until the end of February 2025.
During a routine search in police custody, Mooney was also found to have a small bag of white powder, which tested positive for cocaine.
Arresting officer PC Scott Kimberley of the Roads Policing Team said: “Driving at excess speeds near large crowds is dangerous and reckless however, knowingly doing this when you do not have a licence and are over the prescribed alcohol level to drive is just pure stupidity.
“Ben Mooney had already had his driving licence revoked as the standard of his driving had put himself and others at risk. Driving this vehicle at excessive speed near a large crowd of people while under the influence of alcohol not only showed a real contempt for the authorities but was also selfish, dangerous, and irresponsible.”
Mooney was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks in prison and was handed an extended driving disqualification of four years and nine months. He was also ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.