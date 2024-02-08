Items stolen from Northampton dental practice during break-in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Items were stolen from a Northampton dental practice during a break in.

The incident happened at Kingsthorpe Grove Dental Surgery, in Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton on January 15 at around 1.45am.

Police say an unknown offender forced entry via the front door and once inside, stole items.

Now officers are appealing for witnesses to help track down the culprit.