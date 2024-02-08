Items stolen from Northampton dental practice during break-in
The incident happened in the early hours
Items were stolen from a Northampton dental practice during a break in.
The incident happened at Kingsthorpe Grove Dental Surgery, in Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton on January 15 at around 1.45am.
Police say an unknown offender forced entry via the front door and once inside, stole items.
Now officers are appealing for witnesses to help track down the culprit.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000028419.