Items stolen during series of garage burglaries in Northampton neighbourhood

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses after a series of garage burglaries in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Northamptonshire Police say a number of garage burglaries have taken place in the NN3 area of Northampton.

The incidents happened between Sunday, September 22, and Tuesday, October 8, in Pine Ridge, Retford Walk, Laceby Walk and Marchwood Close. Police say garages were broken into and items were stolen from within.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000601877.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice