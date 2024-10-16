Items stolen during series of garage burglaries in Northampton neighbourhood
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for witnesses after a series of garage burglaries in a Northampton neighbourhood.
Northamptonshire Police say a number of garage burglaries have taken place in the NN3 area of Northampton.
The incidents happened between Sunday, September 22, and Tuesday, October 8, in Pine Ridge, Retford Walk, Laceby Walk and Marchwood Close. Police say garages were broken into and items were stolen from within.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000601877.