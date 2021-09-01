'It could have cost a life': Northamptonshire man caught driving without a tyre charged with drink driving
The offender tried to escape on foot after abandoning his vehicle but was caught a short time later by police officers
A 29-year-old Northamptonshire man has been charged with drink driving after police officers saw him driving his car with a tyre missing.
A man was driving a silver Vauxhall in Victoria Promenade on Saturday, August 28 at around 11.55pm when police made the driver stop.
The driver then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot but was caught a short time later by police officers.
The man has been charged in connection with drink driving, failing to stop for a police officer and using a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury.
The Northampton Neighbourhood Police Team, tweeting an image of the missing tyre, said: "Officers from the Northants Neighbourhood team, together with one of our dog mobiles caught someone driving around in this last night. To top it off he was drunk! If you drink, please make sure you get a lift or a taxi. It could have cost a life."