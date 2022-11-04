Irthlingborough man, aged 18, pleads not guilty to murder of man in Northampton town centre
A trial date has been set by the judge
An 18-year-old man from Irthlingborough has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man in Northampton town centre.
Brayden Phillips, of Park Road in Irthlingborough, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 18-year-old Kyle Ghanie who died following an assault at 4.30pm on Saturday, August 20, in Abington Street, at its junction with Market Square.
A trial date for February 6 was set by Judge Adrienne Lucking at Northampton Crown Court today (Friday, November 4).
Most Popular
Phillips remains in police custody.
According to police, the victim was punched a number of times.
Mr Ghanie was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died on Monday, August 22.