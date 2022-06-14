Investigators confirm blaze at former Rushden police station started deliberately

Investigators have confirmed a blaze at the old police station in Rushden was started deliberately.

Firefighters rushed to the site in North Street at around 8.30pm on Wednesday (June 8).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson confirmed an unknown accelerant was used to start a fire in the disused building.

The old Rushden police station in North Street is due for demolition to make way for housing

But they added: “Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether the incident is linked to similar incidents of arson in the Rushden and Wellingborough area in the past few weeks.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the North Street fire, or any of others that have been started deliberately in recent weeks, should call 101 using incident number 22000328243 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.