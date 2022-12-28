Investigation launched after man's body found in Wellingborough
The death is not being treated as suspicious
An investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found in a shallow stream in Wellingborough.
Emergency services were called to Brickhill Road after the discovery at about 10.25am on Christmas Eve, with a cordon set up around the area.
Police say the unexplained death of the man, who was in his 40s, is not being treated as suspicious and that an enhanced post-mortem examination is set to take place.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended Brickhill Road in Wellingborough after the body of a man was found in a shallow stream at about 10.25am on Saturday, December 24.
“An investigation into the man’s unexplained death continues. However, it is not being treated as suspicious.
“An enhanced post-mortem is due to take place over the next few days.”