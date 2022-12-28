News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Investigation launched after man's body found in Wellingborough

The death is not being treated as suspicious

By Sam Wildman
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 2:07pm

An investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found in a shallow stream in Wellingborough.

Emergency services were called to Brickhill Road after the discovery at about 10.25am on Christmas Eve, with a cordon set up around the area.

Hide Ad

Police say the unexplained death of the man, who was in his 40s, is not being treated as suspicious and that an enhanced post-mortem examination is set to take place.

Police were called to the scene
Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended Brickhill Road in Wellingborough after the body of a man was found in a shallow stream at about 10.25am on Saturday, December 24.

“An investigation into the man’s unexplained death continues. However, it is not being treated as suspicious.

Hide Ad

“An enhanced post-mortem is due to take place over the next few days.”