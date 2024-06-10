Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A investigation has been launched by police after allegations of sexual abuse at a Northamptonshire independent school, dating back to the 1970s, were reported.

Northamptonshire Police says it has launched the investigation after officers conducted preliminary enquiries earlier this year into the allegations of abuse, which are said to have taken place in the 1970s at Maidwell Hall School.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are in the early stages of investigating a number of non-recent allegations of sexual abuse at Maidwell Hall School.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all allegations of abuse very seriously and where reports are made to us, we will pursue all available lines of enquiry to help bring perpetrators to justice.

Maidwell Hall School.

“We encourage anyone who has suffered abuse anywhere in our county, at any time, to contact us either online at northants.police.uk, by calling 101 or 03000 111 222 if you’re calling from outside of Northamptonshire.”

Maidwell Hall School is a private day and boarding school for children aged four to 13.

Charles Spencer attended the school from 1972, and recently wrote about his experiences there in his book ‘A Very Private School’ (published in March this year). In the book, the Earl makes claims about alleged abuse he suffered at the school.

A statement posted on the school’s website after the publication of the book, says: “It has been very sobering to read about the experiences the young Charles Spencer, and some of his contemporaries, had at the School, and we are sorry that this was their experience. It is difficult to read about practices which were, sadly, sometimes believed to be normal and acceptable at that time.

“We were also dismayed to read about the allegations of the abuse Charles Spencer suffered. Having been alerted to what took place, we immediately made a referral to the LADO (Local Authority Designated Officer), to ensure that any disclosures are handled sensitively, expediently, and professionally.”

Northamptonshire Police encourages anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, to report it by calling 101 or via the online form at www.northants.police.uk/RO.