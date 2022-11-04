‘Intoxicated’ man punches police officer in the face at Northampton care home

A man has been placed on conditional discharge after punching a police officer in the face whilst intoxicated.

Rehan Rauf, aged 52, from Nottingham, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, November 3 after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and two counts of threatening behaviour.

The court heard that police officers attended a Northampton care home, where Rauf was residing on December 18, 2021 twice in response to calls made by staff about threatening behaviour.

Priya Bakshi, prosecuting, said Rauf was intoxicated and he threatened to “batter” a police officer before punching him in the face.

Both Rauf and the police officer fell to the ground as the officer made attempts to restrain him.

The court heard that Rauf, when interviewed by police, said he was “ashamed” and could not believe what drink made him do.

Rauf has 18 previous convictions including drunk and disorderly behaviour, public order offences, possession of cannabis and assaulting emergency workers.

Liam Muir, in mitigation, told the court that Rauf had sustained a head injury prior to the incident and suffers from depression.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “It appears to be a vicious cycle and your head injury and depression resulted in you drinking and behaving in an inappropriate and violent way.”

The court heard that Rauf is due to be released from HM Prison Lincoln in the near future.