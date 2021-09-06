Inquest set to open after Maddie murdered in Kettering

An inquest into the death of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby will open this week after she was murdered at her boyfriend's home in Kettering.

The 22-year-old's body was found with the body of Ben Green, 41, at his house in Slate Drive off Warren Hill at lunchtime on August 27.

Detectives opened a major murder investigation and believe Mr Green murdered Maddie before taking his own life. The pair were in a relationship.

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby

Last week they revealed preliminary post-mortem reports showed Ms Durdant-Hollamby died of stab wounds, and Mr Green of self-inflicted knife wounds.

An inquest into Maddie's death will now be formally opened on Wednesday (September 8) by senior coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember.

The hearing will take place at Northamptonshire Coroner’s Court in Sessions House, George Row, Northampton, at 9.30am.

No date has yet been released for the inquest into the death of Mr Green.

Floral tributes left outside the Slate Drive home

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with their murder investigation.

Maddie, a talented dancer from Wimblington in Cambridgeshire, was described as a "beautiful person both inside and out" in a heartbreaking family tribute.

A family statement said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable. She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

Ben Green.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met. A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming. Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

Officers had placed a forensic tent around Mr Green's personalised BMW, found at the garage of his detached home on Friday lunchtime.

The father-of-three was a marketing director at Alumasc Water Management Solutions in Burton Latimer and was also a trustee of cancer charity Team Mikayla.

Maddie had also worked in marketing at Alumasc for more than two years, where it's believed the pair met, before taking a job as a marketing executive at building suppliers Keyline Civils Specialist in Peterborough.