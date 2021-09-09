Inquest into death of Kettering man who police believe murdered Maddie

Ben Green.

An inquest will open next week into the death of a Kettering man who detectives believe murdered Maddie Durdant-Hollamby before turning the knife on himself.

The body of Ben Green, 41, was found alongside Ms Durdant-Hollamby's at his Slate Drive home at lunchtime on August 27.

Police opened a major murder investigation and believe Mr Green stabbed his 22-year-old girlfriend to death before inflicting fatal knife wounds to himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers left outside the Slate Drive home.

Yesterday (Wednesday) a brief inquest opening into Maddie's death heard she died from stab wounds to the chest. The full inquest was adjourned to January.

Now an inquest into Mr Green's death will be formally opened next week. Police have previously revealed a preliminary report from his post-mortem examination determined his cause of death as self-inflicted knife wounds.

Mr Green's inquest will be opened by assistant coroner for Northamptonshire, Hassan Shah, at 11am on September 16 at Northamptonshire Coroner’s Court in Northampton.

Police have said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with their investigation into Maddie's murder.

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby

Maddie, a marketing executive from Wimblington in Cambridgeshire, was described as a "beautiful person both inside and out" in a heartbreaking family tribute.

A family statement said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable. She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met. A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming. Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

Officers had placed a forensic tent around Mr Green's personalised BMW, found at the garage of his newbuild house just off Warren Hill.

The father-of-three was a marketing director at Alumasc Water Management Solutions in Burton Latimer and was also a trustee of cancer charity Team Mikayla.

Maddie had also worked in marketing at Alumasc for more than two years, where it's believed the pair met, before taking a job as a marketing executive at building suppliers Keyline Civils Specialist in Peterborough.