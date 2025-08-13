Independent Northampton business owner overwhelmed by kindness of community following devastating break-in

An independent Northampton business owner says she is overwhelmed by the the kindness of the community, following a devastating break-in.

Click Antiques and Vintage, in Moore Street, was broken into in the early hours of Thursday August 7, resulting in extensive damage, stolen stock, significant losses and emotional turmoil, according to the owner.

Police were called at just before 3am and found shattered glass and smashed jewellery display cabinets. An investigation is underway.

The business houses 48 traders and employees five members of staff, who all depend on the shop for an income.

Claire Wallace-Sims, owner, said: “I stood alone in the shop, surrounded by broken glass and shattered dreams.

“The break-in caused not just massive damage but a real financial blow, especially in a retail environment that still hasn’t fully recovered post-Covid.

“If we lose our jewellery traders, who contribute about a third of our takings, it puts the future of the business in serious jeopardy.”

Claire says she is determined to rebuild, despite the devastating incident. She also says staff members, traders, and even customers came forward to help with the clean up, repair and offer encouragement.

“The love, kindness and offers of help from our community have been overwhelming,” Claire added. “I realised I wasn't alone at all, I have an army of wonderful people behind me.

“Now, more than ever, we need our customers. The old saying ‘use it or lose it’ couldn’t be more true at this time.”

Claire is sourcing replacement cabinets and hopes her jewellery traders will return soon, and thanks to a collective effort, the shop was able to reopen its doors on Saturday August 9 for a successful weekend.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “This was a report of a business burglary received by the force shortly after 2.50am on August 7, at a premises in Moore Street, Northampton, in which offenders had gained access to the store before damaging display cabinets and stealing jewellery from within.

“An investigation into the burglary is underway.”

Anyone with information which could assist with enquiries is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000462319.

Search ‘Click Antiques & Vintage’ on Facebook to find out more about the business.