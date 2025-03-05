Independent Northampton business left around £3,000 out of pocket after damage caused and stock and cash stolen during burglary

An independent Northampton business has been left around £3,000 out of pocket after burglars caused damage and stole stock and cash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Giles Cheese, in St Giles Street, was broken into some time overnight between Monday (March 3) and Tuesday morning (March 4).

Steve Ward, owner of the business, says burglars smashed three windows, a security door at the back of the shop and security poles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once inside, the business owner says they managed to steal alcohol, stock and a lot of ice cream, as well as cash. Steve estimates the total figure of what was stolen and the damage caused is between £2,500 and £3,000.

Damage caused after a burglary at St Giles Cheese in Northampton.

Steve said: “The cash hurts the most as I don’t expect we will get that back.

“It’s painful because it’s always a bit of a struggle to break even, then when something like this happens it really hurts a lot.”

The shop had to remain closed for a short time on Tuesday morning while the mess was cleared up, but it was able to open later on and is open as usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve also posted about the incident on the business’ Facebook page, which garnered a lot of support and well wishes from customers. The business owner thanked those who have messaged, saying it makes it “a little less painful”.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed it is investigating, but no arrests have been made, as yet. Officers are appealing for witnesses and ask anyone who may have CCTV or information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number: 25000126029.