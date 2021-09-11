IN COURT: Who's been sentenced Northampton and Daventry

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 31

Kieran Batchelor, aged 22, c/o Walbeck Road, Northampton, breach of court order; fined £100, pay costs of £142 to Crown Prosecution Service.

Mitha Begum, aged 35, of Smyth Court, Northampton, fly-tipping; fined £1,107, pay a surcharge of £111 to fund victim services, costs £790.

Magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Lauren Megan Scott, aged 21, of Hester Street, Northampton, breach of community order; fined £40.

Stephane Zoja, aged 62 of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, fly-tipping; fined £320, surcharge £34, costs £625.

■ These cases were heard on September 1

Colin Bruce Riley, aged 59, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £460, surcharge £46, costs £250, disqualified for 17 months.

Vishnu Prasad Gopinathan Nair, aged 36, The Avenue, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £150.

Scott Adams, aged 33, of Falconers Close, Daventry, assault by beating, criminal damage, assaulted a Police Constable; community order with 120 hours unpaid work; compensation £463.70.

Martin Anthony Dunn, aged 74, of Burdock Gardens, Northampton, no insurance; fined £207, surcharge £32, costs £85.

Paul Hollingworth, aged 34, of Middleton Road, Daventry, drove while unfit through drugs, possession of a small bag of cannabis; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on September 2

Bianca Chantae Sterling, aged 32, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £150, eight penalty points.

Rufus Johnson Cuthbertson, aged 25, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, stole a packet of pork scratchings, mints and wet wipes, entered Tesco Express as a trespasser, committed a further offence while on a suspended sentence; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £100.

Marie Palmer, aged 54, of Abbey Street, Northampton, in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a person; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £175, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Shanice Leah Rowlands, aged 24, of Abbey Street, Northampton, owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a person; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £175, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Lee Jay Clifton, aged 37, of Chestnut Terrace, Northampton, harassment; community order, surcharge £95, costs £150.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.