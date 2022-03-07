IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Yardley Hastings and Syresham

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates February 24

LAURA JANE WYATT, aged 41, of St Julian Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; community order with alcohol treatment requirement, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £205, disqualified for 18 months.

ANANTHU PILLAI SIVASANKARAPILLAI, aged 27, of Corbieres Close, Northampton, drunk-driving; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £560, disqualified for 12 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

■ These cases were heard on February 25

MATE-EDWARD BELBE, aged 23, of Poole Street, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance, no MoT, possession of cannabis; fined £666, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

MOHAMMED AHMED SHEIKH MUMIN, aged 46, of Woodside Way, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards an emergency worker; four months probation, surcharge £95, costs £85.

BARRY JOHN SHEEHAN, aged 42, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £60, surcharge £34.

MELVYN BUSH, aged 80, Northampton Road, Yardley Hastings, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, ten points.

ANIL MANCHA, aged 24, of Balfour Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

ALAN LAWRIE, aged 36, of Castle Street, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

KANE ROBERT MANWARING, aged 31, of Southampton Road, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting a police officer; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ANDREW NICHOLS, aged 33, of Newland Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a pillow belonging to Northamptonshire Police; compensation of £70.

PRINCE ARTHUR NKALA, aged 29, of Field Rose Square, Northampton, drink-driving, defective tyre, possession of cannabis; fined £536, surcharge £54, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

WARREN WHITTAKER, aged 42, of North Holme Street, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

GRETA McDONALD, aged 27, of Cliff Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

JAMIE DOYLE, aged 36, of Bell Lane, Syresham, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, six points.

GARY TULL, aged 45, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, two charges of speeding; fined £1,152, surcharge £57, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.