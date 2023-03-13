IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Upton, Daventry, Flore, Staverton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 28

MAJID JABER ANSARI, aged 50, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £373, surcharge to fund victim services £37, Crown Prosecution Service costs £620.

AJMOL ALI, aged 27, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, racially and religiously aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £620.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

CONSTANTIN BORTA, aged 32, of The Stour, Daventry, fraud by providing a counterfeit Polish driver's licence to obtain a UK licence; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 52 weeks, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £500.

CAROL ANN KNIPES, aged 62, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, no insurance, fined £100, costs £80.

OLEG CHIRITA, aged 29, of Leslie Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DWARAKA CHOWDARY DARAPANENI, aged 25, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90, six points.

ZVIDZAI MAROODZA, aged 45, of Rufford Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £646, surcharge £258, costs £90, six points.

DEBORAH MARTIN, aged 58, of The Crescent, Flore, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ROSS EDWIN MASON, aged 65, of Daventry Road, Staverton, speeding; fined £327, surcharge £130, costs £90.

MAREK ARKADIUSZ MIECZNIKOWSKI, aged 27, of Little Gull Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

SEAN TONY PARKES, aged 28, of St James Park Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £77, surcharge £30, costs £90, six points.

JAWEED SAFIZADA, aged 30, of Timken Way South, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, three points.

COSMIN TRANCA, aged 33, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone, not wearing a seat belt; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

FLORIN ALIN VERDES, aged 38, of Baker Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JEREMY CHARLES WAGSTAFF, aged 51, of Kenilworth Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

PRECIOUS WILSON, aged 34, of Malcolm Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, five points.

MOHAMMED ASIM ZAHID SARWAR, aged 29, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £264, costs £90, three points.

MOHAMMED ASIM ZAHID SARWAR, aged 29, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a no entry sign; fined £220, costs £90.

ROMAN SZCZĘSNY, aged 45, of The Medway, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CALIN CIPRIAN COCILNAU, aged 24, of Abbey Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VIDMANTAS GVAZDAUSKAS, aged 25, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 24 months due to repeat offending.

ERNO-BARNA MATYUS, aged 35, of Pine Ridge, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VISHAN PATEL, aged 31, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CRISTIAN SIMANDAN, aged 45, of Glendale Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR MLANMBO, aged 30, c/o Randall Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

RYAN THOMAS LEE GEOGHEGAN, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80.

■ These cases were heard on March 1

SHAKEEL McINTOSH, aged 18, of Valley Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm; 33 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £154.

RADU STAVRASHE, aged 26, of Cowper Street, Northampton, assault by beating, sent grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing message; 15 weeks in prison, compensation of £150, surcharge £154, costs £310.

JONATHAN PETER ADEY, aged 23, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs £65.

DMITRI BARAGHIN, aged 26, of Linden Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work; disqualified for 12 months, fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

JOSEPH MARTIN PAYNE, aged 34, of St Davids Road, Northampton, breached court order; eight months in prison suspended for eight months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

SIMON JOHN CAVE, aged 62, of The Square, Upton, breached court order; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

LISA MAY WILLMOTT, aged 46, of The Square, Upton, breached court order, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 17 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

MONA CLOTHELDIA NOEL, aged, 62, of Springwood Court, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £426, surcharge £22, costs £300.

NIGEL GARY MARSHALL, aged 53, of Oundle Drive, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; community order, fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £350, disqualified for 30 months.

MASON JAY HARRIS, aged 30, of Stanley Road, Northampton, drug-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance, possession of cocaine, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine; 19 weeks in prison suspended for 52 weeks, six months overnight curfew, disqualified for two years.

EDWARD SIONEK, aged 60, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months, 63 days.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

