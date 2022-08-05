IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Roade, Chapel Brampton and Braunston

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 18

RAYMOND ANDREW McWILLIAMS, aged 44, of High Street, Upton, possession of six bags of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ANDREW JOHN BARRETT, aged 55, of no fixed abode; made racially and religiously aggravated comments that were insulting and threatening, two charges of assaulting an emergency worker; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £150.

SEAN HUBBORT, aged 21, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, used racially and religiously aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

CHANTAE BIANCA STERLING, aged 33, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, stole bedding and toiletries value £112 from Wilkinson, stole diffusers value £160 from Next, stole hair products, hair straighteners and body mist value £286.87 from Boots; community order, compensation of £558.87.

TIMOTHY JONATHAN MUNDAY, aged 33, of Byron Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £249, surcharge £34, costs £350, disqualified for 17 months.

ION MUNTEANU, aged 34, of Billing Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

PAUL ROSS PATERSON, aged 34, of Handbarrow Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis, fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

NYASHA PATRICE ALLEYNE, aged 41, of Landcross Drive, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £261, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

DENZEL NANA TEKYIE ASHAUN, aged 21, of Campaign Close, Northampton, no insurance; disqualified for six months, fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £90.

HANNAH FORD, aged 26, of Booth Park, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £258, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

MICHAEL WILLIAM JOHN GREEN, aged 80, of Northampton Road, Chapel Brampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

■ These cases were heard on July 19

MICHAEL ANDREW BURGESS, aged 45, of no fixed abode, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £85.

DANIEL JAMES BROWN, aged 25, of Ayhno Walk, Northampton, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, compensation of £195.90, surcharge £22, costs £85.

STEVEN CURTIS, aged 48, of Croft Lane, Roade, speeding; fined £512, surcharge £51, costs £90, four points.

JOSHUA LUKE WKES, aged 25, of Honeysuckle Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, three points.

ISRAEL MUTANHAURWA, aged 51, of Pikemead Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £100, surcharge £34, six points.

JOSHUA JAMES PEACHMENT, aged 26, of Hill Row, Braunston, not wearing a seat belt; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £50.

JEANETTE HE LOUISE PIDGEN, aged 51, of Rockcroft, Northampton, speeding; fined £384, surcharge £38, costs £50, four points.

LAURA SUKI, aged 29, of Louise Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £161, surcharge £34, costs £50, six points.

■ These cases were heard on July 20

RYAN BAIRD, aged 23, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £806, surcharge £80, costs £620, ten points.

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 24, of no fixed abode; burglary; compensation of £250.

ERIND KALA, aged 22, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, obstructed police, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, two defective tyres; fined £2,200, surcharge £190, costs £85, eight points.

CRAIG STEPHEN PEBODY, aged 42, of Ashburnham Road, Northampton, two charges of criminal damage, assaulted a police officer, resisted police, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £3859.64.

