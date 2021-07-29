IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Holcot and Horton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 19

Daniel Thomas Findlay, aged 30, of Overleys Court, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £750, pay compensation of £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £75, costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Scott Cooke, aged 31, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, harassment; discharged conditionally for 24 months, compensation of £50, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Kalon Luke Farmer, aged 28, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, stole a Budda statue from The Range; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, electronic monitoring and daily curfew, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Gary Patrick Andrew McCarthy, aged 24, of Ashtree Way, Duston, possession of a small quantity of cannabis; fined £107, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Meetesh Chauhan, aged 29, of Lingswood Park, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £295, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Mathew Paul Masterson, aged 29, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, drove with no insurance; drug-driving; fined £240, surcharge £32, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

Amine Zaid, aged 47, of Arthur Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for 14 months.

Iain Andrew Paterson Smith, aged 72, of Brafield Road, Horton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £620, three penalty points.

Joseph Reece Long, aged 26, c/o Millway, Northampton, drove with no insurance, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £899, surcharge £32, costs £620, six penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on July 20

Alan Paul Smith, aged 39, of Overleys Court, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £150.

Iftene Stoleru, aged 34, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, resisted a police officer in the execution of their duty; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £150.

Luke Day, aged 37, of Campbell Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £300, surcharge £32, costs £320.

Alan White, aged 55, of Barnard Close, Duston, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £30, costs £85, three penalty points.

Adrian Dinu, aged 20, of Crestline Court, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence; curfew for 18 weeks with electronic electronic monitoring, costs £60.

Simon James Gathercole, aged 40, of Moulton Road, Holcot, failed to comply with community order; new order with 100 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

Stuart John Holt, aged 36, of Park Avenue North, Abington, failed to comply with community order; fined £40, costs £60.

Robert William Franks, aged 49, of Baring Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £100, costs £60.

Carl William Gibson, aged 34, of Newport Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £40, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.