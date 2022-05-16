In court: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton, Flore and Chapel Brampton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 5

DAMIAN DAVIS, aged 33, of no fixed abode, stole goods value £139 from Co-op Northampton, stole goods value £167 from Aldi; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £115, surcharge to fund victim services £128,

TASHVEER SINGH LALI, aged 46, of Prestbury Road, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, curfew with electronic monitoring, compensation of £100, surcharge £128, Crown Proseuction Service costs £85.

THOMAS DAVID GRIZZELL, aged 36, of The Slade, Daventry, breached community protection notice, breached bail conditions; fined £50, surcharge £34

JESSICA ELIZABETH MALPAS, aged 32, of no fixed abode; stole cosmetics value £23.54 from Bodycare, Northampton; 28 days in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128.

MICHAEL ROBERT BURKE, aged 40, of Milton Street North, Northampton, assault by beating; community order with curfew and electronic monitoring, compensation of £500, surcharge £95, costs £85.

GEOFFREY PAUL GENT, aged 56, Sidebrook Court, Thorplands, possessed in private three swords with curved blades over 50cm in length; discharged conditionally for 24 months, surcharge £22, costs £300.

■ These cases were heard on May 6

SAMUEL LUKE DUVAL, aged 25, of Flying Dutchman Way, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, possession of cocaine; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £85.

MICHAEL FREEMAN AKA ANDERSON, aged 37, of Addison Gardens, Northampton, stole a bike value £1,299 from Decathlon, Milton Keynes, assault by beating; 24 weeks in prison suspended for two years, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200.

SARAH McCANN, aged 34, of Clark Road, Abington, stole alcohol value unknown from B&M; fined £100.

JOHN ANTHONY SHAW, aged 38, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, stole alcohol value unknown from B&M, fined £100.

JEROME TAYLOR, aged 20, of Morris Road, Northampton, possession of 28 bags of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ADAM LUKE BROWN, aged 33, of Velocette Way, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £330, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

JOHN CHRISTOPHER BROWN, aged 29, of Roderick Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, taking a vehicle without consent; 80 hours fined £350, unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

LINZIE HALL, aged 40, of Collins Hill, Flore, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £690, surcharge £69, costs £84, disqualified for 12 months.

MANDY LOUISE WATTERS, aged 34, of Great Close, Chapel Brampton, drink-driving; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

IVAN GHERASIMOV, aged 33, of Foxwell Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £283, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GERASIMOS MAKIS KOMIANOS, aged 63, of High Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MATTHEW GEORGE DUNKLEY, aged 21, of Blencod Road, Brackley, speeding; fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £90, disqualified for 28 day(s).

SARAH JANE BRADY, aged 29, of Everdon Close, Northampton, drove with child not restrained in rear seat; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CHRISTOPHER FITZPATRICK, aged 37, of Clove Lane, Wootton, speeding; fined £330, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

■ These cases were heard on May 7

RUFUS JOHNSON CUTHBERTSON, aged 26, of Scarletwell Street, Northampton, stole various items including an Apple MacBook, fraud by using debit card; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

PATRICK SEAN THOMAS DEVINE, aged 38, of The Warren, Northampton, two charges of assault, criminal damage, possession of cannabis; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £200, surcharge £128, costs £85.

OLIVER JOSEPH LOVE, aged 31, of Castle Ave, Duston, breached court order, sent offensive message; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

