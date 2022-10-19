■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 4

SYEED AHMED, aged 20, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services £80, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

ROBERT WILLIAM FRANKS, aged 51, of Baring Road, Northampton, breached community order; 180 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 38, of St Johns Street, Northampton, burglary, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; failed to surrender to custody, 11 months, 21 days in prison, surcharge £128.

PAUL VATAMANIUC, aged 35, of Reed Way, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £200, disqualified for 20 months.

DANIEL LESLEY ASHBY, aged 39, of West Street, Ecton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SIMON JOHN BROWN, aged 49, of Beech Close, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

TRACEY BROWN, aged 46, of Beech Close, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ANDRIAN CAPSAMUN, aged 21, of Byfield Road, Northampton, no insurance, defective tyres; fined £1,540, surcharge £154, costs £90, eight points.

ALEXSANDER CAUSHAJ, aged 35, of Kingsley Avenue, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

LEDIO CELKAVAJA, aged 20, of St Crispin Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

ION CEZAR, aged 19, of Coppice Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

EDUARD MIHAI CHIRIAC, aged 26, of Ringway, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence on March 24, 2022; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

EDUARD MIHAI CHIRIAC, aged 26, of Ringway, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence on April 7, 2022; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

EOIN DONNELLY, aged 24, of Fulford Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JORDAN FRANCIS, aged 30, of Clover Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL JUNIOR GAVIN, aged 18, of The Stour, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

ROBERTO GHEORGE, aged 25, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTIAN GRAM, aged 26, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

MANUEL ADRIAN GRECU, aged 35, of Tavistock Close, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

JEREMIAH MICHAEL HANNON, aged 56, of Sansom Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KATALIN HERMANN, aged 29, of Docklewell Close, Towcester, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

JEREMY STEPHEN HOLTOM, aged 64, of High Street, Syresham, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LULZIM HYKA, aged 27, of Goldings Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

AURELIAN-TUDOREL IFTIMIE, aged 27, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

OLEGS IVANOVS, aged 59, of Spencer Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

JEAN CLIFFORD LEUNG KIFUN, aged 64, of Jubilee Mews, Northampton, no insurance; fined £201, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JAKE STEVEN LOASBY, aged 26, of St Joseph’s Court, Long Buckby, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

FRANCIS McCARTHY, aged 31, of Ecton Lane Park, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

MADALIN MIHAILESCU, aged 22, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARK RAWLINGS, aged 49, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

SERGIU REPEDE, aged 36, of St Andrew’s Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

VALERIU SIMA, aged 49, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

RACHEL JADE WALKER, aged 31, of Sywell Road, Overstone, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JAMES WOODCRAFT, aged 46, of Broughton Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARARAS COSTIN NEDA, aged 33, of St George’s Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

MARIUS NICOLAE, aged 26, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

GARY JOSEPH SANDERS, aged 40, of Pitstone Road, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL BARNOR, aged 37, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £372, surcharge £37, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARK CHRISTOPHER BENTLEY, aged 36, of Hawksmoor Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADRIAN FLORIAN, aged 32, of Hembury Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DARIUS-FLORIN GAVRILA, aged 35, of Upper Priory Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £170, costs £90, disqualified for nine months due to repeat offending.

DARIUS-FLORIN GAVRILA, aged 35, of Upper Priory Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on March 3, 2022, no insurance; fined £880, costs £90, six points.

KAYLEA MARY MARY GEDDES, aged 36, of Ashby Wood Mews, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months. Disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.

VIDMANTAS GVAZDAUSKAS, aged 24, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

IOAN FLORIN HUSAR, aged 33, of Freehold Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

EDEN KELAIAH, aged 32, of Mortar Pit Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NARCIS-COSTEL POPA, aged 30, of St George’s Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SAID RAMAZANI, aged 46, of Glan Y Mor Terrace, Northampton, used a private e-scooter with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

EDDIE SACHA RIDGWELL, aged 44, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence on January 26, 2022; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

EDDIE SACHA RIDGWELL, aged 44, of, Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence on February 10, 2022; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VLADISLAV RUSU, aged 44, of Farmfield Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTOPHER PETER THOMPSON, aged 37, of Shackleton Drive, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

RAUL BINDIU, aged 18, of The Headlands, Northampton, defective tyres; fined £452, surcharge £181, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on October 5

BUDD LEE SIMMONS, aged 24, of Linacre Close, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, possession of cannabis; fined £560, compensation of £100, surcharge £224, costs £85.

LEE ROBERT ROBINS, aged 41, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, theft; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £500.

SAEED YAMIN, aged 50, of no fixed abode; breached court order; 52 weeks in prison, surcharge £187, costs £85.

LYDIA ROSEMARY NIXON, aged 28, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating him; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CRAIG ANDREW PRITCHARD, aged 32, of Woodside Way, Northampton, carried an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed — two 2 kitchen knives — in a public place; 52 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £187, costs £85.

DEL PETER FIELD, aged 37, of Ringway, Northampton, stole clothing value £16 from Primark, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, made false representation, no MoT; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £465, surcharge £114, costs £85, six points.

PATRICK JOSEPH WISENER, aged 53, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, carried a blade or was sharply pointed — nail scissors — in public; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

EDISON BILALAJ, aged 23, of Greenfield Road, Northampton, two charges of no insurance, two charges of obstructing police; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85, six points, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

HITEN DAVDA, aged 40, of Euston Road, Northampton, harassment; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 26 weeks, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

PAUL STEPHEN JAYNES, aged 34, c/o St Dunstan’s Rise, Northampton, drink-driving on August 28, 2022, drove while disqualified, no insurance; ten weeks in prison, disqualified for three years.

PAUL STEPHEN JAYNES, aged 34, c/o St Dunstan’s Rise, Northampton, drink-driving on July 10, 2022, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; two weeks in prison concurrent to previous case.

SANDRA ADOMAVICIENE, aged 48, of Flintcomb Rise, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £26, three points.

TERENCE ATKINS, aged 78, of Snowdrop Way, Wootton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

YUSIF BONGAY, aged 28, of Redruth Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARIAN NICOLAE CANA, aged 29, of Allen Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ALIN CHIURLEA, aged 40, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, no insurance, defective tyre, carried a child under 12 not wearing a seatbelt; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

FRANCIS SHAWN MICHAEL FARMER, aged 46, of Symington Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ION GRIGORITA, aged 26, of Ansell Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440, costs £90, six points.

ALEXEI GRISCA, aged 23, of Colonial Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to comply with a red traffic signal; fined £386, surcharge £38, costs £90, six points.

MARIAN LYNDA STEAD, aged 77, of Hunters Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £26, six points.

CHRISTOPHER CHARLES SWALLOW, aged 28, of Randall Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six points.

GUNA SEKHAR R UDUMULA, aged 27, of Poole Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £369, surcharge £147, costs £90, six points.

KAMIL CYPRIAN ZOLNA, aged 40, of Faringdon Court, Northampton, rode a motorcycle without due care and attention, failed to comply with red light signal; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.