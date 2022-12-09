Assault, criminal damage, threatening behaviour and theft cases dealt with by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 24

WARREN LEE ENGLAND, aged 22, of Overslade Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 140 hours unpaid work, Crown Prosecution Service costs £60.

PETER JOHN LAMBE, aged 42, of Edith Street, Northampton, theft from Tesco; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge to fund victim services £32.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

SIMON BAILEY, aged 65, of Station Road, Long Buckby, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for three months, compensation of £830.76, costs £85.

KRISTYNA MOORE, aged 23, of Dennetts Close, Daventry, criminal damage, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, assaulted a police officer, community order, compensation of £250, costs £85.

LEWIS CAMPBELL, aged 35, of Henry Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 11 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, fined £400, surcharge £154, costs £310, disqualified for 43 months.

PATRICK THOMAS JOSEPH KELLY, aged 63, of Cardigan Close, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failed to comply with community protection notice, made a grossly offensive 999 call; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £200.

PAUL NORMAN BOARDMAN, aged 42, of Norfolk Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JACK GEORGE RUSH, aged 22, of Haresmoor Drive, Towcester, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £85, ten points.

■ These cases were heard on November 25

GARY MICHAEL FIELDING, aged 51, of Cedric Court, Northampton, breached court order; ten months in prison, surcharge £187.

DALETH WEBSTER, aged 41, of St James Park Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £100, compensation of £150, costs £85.

TATENDA DANIEL GARA, aged 39, of Eton Close, Weedon, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £620, disqualified for 12 months.

■ This case was heard on November 26

ELANDO PARSI, aged 31, of Leyside Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison fined £100, surcharge £20, costs £85,

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.