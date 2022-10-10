IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Harpole and Boughton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 22

JAMES PAUL WALSH, aged 35, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £56, surcharge to fund victim services £22.

MICHAEL HUGH DONOHUE, aged 37, of no fixed abode; carried an offensive weapon, namely a metal pole in public, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge; six months in prison, pay costs of £85.00 to the Crown Prosecution Service, compensation of £40.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

■ These cases were heard on September 26

BENJAMIN CARLTON WILLIAMS-MORRIS, aged 27, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, assault by beating, possession of amphetamine; fined £692, compensation of £150, surcharge £69, costs £360.

SANDRINE MOULARD, aged 53, of Beech Close, Towcester, drink-driving; fined £665, surcharge £266, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

THOMAS GAFFNEY, aged 48, of no fixed abode; criminal damage to a phonebox; fined £40, compensation of £100, surcharge £16, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARIUS GUMAUSKAS, aged 42, of unknown; failed to comply with a community order; 140 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

MARIUS GUMAUSKAS, aged 42, of unknown; possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £85.

DEAN ALAN MUSTOE, aged 38, of Perry Street, Northampton, resisted police, obstructed police; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

WAYNE DEAN, aged 52, of The Causeway, Great Billing, drove while disqualified, no insurance, no MoT; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAUL JONES, aged 55, of Tilbury Road, East Haddon, drink-driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

DERMOTT HOWARD THURLEY, aged 72, of Tower Court, Overstone Park, kept a vehicle when the registration mark failed to comply with regulations; fined £292, surcharge £34, costs £90.

CAROLINE JANE WALTERS, aged 53, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with traffic sign prohibiting U-turns, not displaying the issuing authority or postcode on registration marks; fined £130, surcharge £34, costs £90,

DYLAN BEARDSMORE, aged 25, of Moat Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

JONATHAN DAVID BREEN, aged 41, of Park Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £288, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BERNARD ROBERT WHITE, aged 78, of Ennerdale Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £649, surcharge £65, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on September 27

JOHN PATRICK LAVELLE, aged 30, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

GARY JOSEPH SANDERS, aged 40, of Pitstone Road, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to surrender to custody; fined £550, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

SEAN ALAN JOSEPH GARNER, aged 36, of no fixed abode; drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody; fined £40, surcharge £16.

JASON MICHAEL RITCHIE, aged 36, of Carrs Way, Harpole, criminal damage to two windows belonging to TK Maxx; fined £307, compensation of £1,400, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ANTONIO DICAPRIO, aged 73, of Addlecroft Court, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £620.

Advertisement Hide Ad

JACK BEDDOE, aged 22, of Alsace Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 127 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

PAUL BRIAN TREVERTON, aged 59, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

TREVOR GONZO, aged 18, of Melville Place, Boughton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40.

GABRIEL HORTOPAN, aged 35, of Clarke Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £186, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SIMON PHILLIP LOVE, aged 57, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £166, costs £60.

THOMAS ROCHE, aged 31, of Raeburn Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £192, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on September 28

THOMAS GAFFNEY, aged 48, of no fixed abode; criminal damage to a bus stop window; 28 days in prison, compensation of £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAIS KHAN HUSSAIN, aged 22, of Whiteland Road, Northampton, dangerous driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.