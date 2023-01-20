IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester Earls Barton, Brackley, Pattishall

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 5

CATHERINE TAYLOR ALLEBONE, aged 40, of Cottingham Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified from driving for 25 months.

LOUIS DAVIES, aged 21, of The Crescent, Flore, drink-driving, possession of cocaine; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

REBECCA JAYNE MUNDAY, aged 46, of Camborne Close, Northampton, owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a person; compensation of £201.30, costs £85.

WESLEY MUNYARADZI, aged 28, of St James Road, Northampton, assaulted a police constable by beating; fined £400, compensation of £50, surcharge £40, costs £85.

STUART LEONARD HALL, aged 43, of Byfield Road, Northampton, carried a cut-throat razor blade in public, carried a knuckle duster in public; six months in prison, surcharge £154.

ETHAN SMITH, aged 25, of Burton Close, Daventry, resisted a police officer; fined £222, surcharge £89, costs £85.

ALEXANDRU IONUT DOBRIU, aged 34, of Golding Crescent, Earls Barton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, possession of cannabis; 20 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, disqualified for 20 months.

ADRIAN POPA, aged 33, of Turners Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £1,466, surcharge £586, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

ROMAN SOPCU, aged 33, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £538, surcharge £215, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

MADAHA SHIJA PERRETT, aged 38, of no fixed abode, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two charges of assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody; 28 weeks in prison, compensation of £300.

BARRY JOHN SHEEHAN, aged 43, of no fixed abode; criminal damage; four weeks in prison, compensation of £100, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 6

ALFRED IONITA, aged 37, of Derby Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

ALFRED IONITA, aged 37, of Derby Road, Northampton, attempted theft; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

LAURA JOHNSON, aged 35, of Flora Thompson Drive, Brackley, made a phone call to police for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

LEWIS ARTHUR, aged 38, of Queenswood Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £110, six points.

IULIAN ANDREI BIRO, aged 37, of Rosgill Place, Northampton, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

TREVOR MUGANHIRI, aged 50, of Regiment Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

JOSEPH GERARD SLASON, aged 58, of The Crescent, Pattishall, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £666, surcharge £67, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

JOSEF LEE BAVINGTON, aged 34, of St Annes Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £292, surcharge £34, costs £110, four points.

HUGH SAMUEL BROMFIELD, aged 61, of Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester, speeding; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

ANDREI ALEXANDRU CALIN, aged 26, of Longueville Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

GRANT CLARKE, aged 35, of Edgemont Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

BILALL HALILI, aged 25, of Hembury Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £110, disqualified for 14 days.

AUSTEN RINDAI MANUNGO, aged 50, of Quernstone Lane, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile. fined £192, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ This case was heard on January 7

DANIEL NUNN, aged 35, of Pell Court, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage; 100 hours unpaid work, pay compensation of £300, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 9

CORINA WOODFORD, aged 44, of Burdock Gardens, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £288, surcharge £115, costs £85,

SHANE COURQUIN, aged 29, of no fixed abode; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

JAMIELUKE BERWICK, aged 43, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, dishonestly made off without paying taxi fare; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85O, compensation of £20.30.

COLM HYLAND, aged 43, of Shelley Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

HANRIKAS KAUNAITIS, aged 24, of Dorset Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

DAVID ALEXANDER NEWELL, aged 40, of Casterbridge, Hardingstone, possession of cocaine; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85.

JOANNE RILEY, aged 41, of Howards Way, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ALEXANDRIA VICTORIA BAILEY, aged 47, of Pembroke Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £343, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

MATTHEW NICHOLAS COOMBS, aged 62, of Park Close, Sywell, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £110, three points.

SARAH JANE BRADY, aged 29, of Everdon Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, eight points.

ALBERT MUCA, aged 21, of Rockingham Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £460, surcharge £46, costs £110, six points.

VOI TECHNOLOGY LTD, of Wardour Street, London, failed to give information identifying a driver of a Voi electric scooter alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £110.

JOSEPHINE MARGARET CONNORS, aged 24, of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; eight weeks in prison suspended for nine months, fined £50, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.