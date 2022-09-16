In court: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Blisworth, Crick, Creaton and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 30

JACOB JAY STREETON, aged 20, of Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe, breached community order; Crown Prosecution Costs £60.

ROBERT LESLIE JUNIOR VOYCE, aged 45, of Campbell Street, Northampton, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services £95.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

VIKTOR GOSTURANI, aged 37, of St George’s Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,109, surcharge £111, costs £300, eight points.

KIERAN ANDREW BARNARD, aged 25, of Talbot Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

COLIN BOND, aged 44, of Harrison Road, Lower Harlestone, speeding; fined £460, surcharge £46, costs £90, six points.

PATIENCE BONSU, aged 39, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £359, surcharge £35, costs £90, six points.

ELVIS GHEORGHIU, aged 42, of Sandringham Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

LEE GLENNON, aged 56, of Harborough Road, Pitsford, speeding; fined £40, costs £90, three points.

RICHARD HAMBIDGE, aged 40, of Burgess Square, Brackley, defective tyre; fined £532, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CLAUDIO IANCU, aged 31, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, eight points.

JAKUB PAWEL ARTYKIEWICZ, aged 21, of Clarke Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SCOTT CLARK, aged 49, of Norwood Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

RAJBEER SINGH DHILLON, aged 30, of Stone Hill, Northampton, no insurance; fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £90, six points.

MILARIJUS MILAN DOBROVOLSKAS, aged 19, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £586, surcharge £59, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS DAVID EBSWORTH, aged 39, of Near Side, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration for other persons using a road; fined £122, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

PETRICA FIERARU, aged 34, of Billing Road East, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GEORGE-VICTORIU FLOREA, aged 20, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

TYLER DECLAN LOGAN FORD, aged 19, of Hidcote Way, Daventry, speeding, fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

CRISTIAN GHEORGHE, aged 21, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RORY WILLIAM GILCHRIST, aged 37, of Ashworth Street, Daventry, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KIRAN GOLLAPALLY, aged 26, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £258, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JOAO RICARDO GONCALVES AGUIAR, aged 30, of Vernon Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £390, surcharge £39, costs £90, six points.

RENATE ETIENE GORDO, aged 34, of Woodgate Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £55, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

DARREN ROWLAND HELLEWELL, aged 53, of Greenaway Close, Blisworth, speeding; fined £238, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JANIS KREKOVSKIS, aged 35, of St Edmunds Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

WOJCIECH KRYSIAK, aged 35, of Lewis Road, Northampton, no MoT; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90.

XHULJANO LAKO, aged 30, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, six points.

MASOUD ABDISALAMI MASOUD, aged 19, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, used an electric scooter with no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

STEPHEN WAITHAKA MWANGI, aged 47, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

OLGA LUFUTU NGOMA, aged 31, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JORDAN LEYAN NICHOLSON, aged 30, of West Ridge, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

ANDREW MARK OWEN, aged 56, of Cowley Meadow Way, Crick, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MALCOLM JOHN PASK, aged 59, of The Green, Creaton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ANCUTA SAVIN, aged 39, of Nelson Close, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £496, surcharge £49, costs £90, six points.

REECE SCOTT, aged 20, of Cowper Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence no insurance, no MoT; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT KEITH SHARP, aged 34, of Compton Way, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £84, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALEX BENJAMIN SMITH, aged 25, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LEWIS JAMES VILBRO, aged 24, of Acre Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £358, surcharge £35, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR VINAGA, aged 29, of Purser Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £90, six points.

EUSEBIU VIRTOSU, aged 35, of Byron Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CLAUDIU MIHAI, aged 32, of Stanley Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

LEONTIN-BOBI DOBRE, aged 34, of Whitfield Road, Brackley, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BEN BARTLETT, aged 27, of Danetree Gardens, Northampton, breached a community order; three months in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £60.

These cases were heard on August 31

LIAM LIAMS DOWNES, aged 34, of no fixed abode, failed to surrender to custody; fined £40, surcharge £32, costs £105.

MOHAMMED MASHUD ALI, aged 26, of Saxon Street, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle, fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £620, 10 points.

ROBERT JAMES KELLY, aged 44, of Marlow Road, Towcester, carried a hand saw in public, fraudulently altered a registration mark, failed to surrender to custody; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £95.

MARK BRIAN TOTTINGHAM, aged 50, of Danefield Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £620, six points.

JASON BRIAN SMITH, aged 50, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, possession of cannabis, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; 120 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £110.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.