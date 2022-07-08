IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Wootton

These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 20

FATJON LACKA, aged 28, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £750, surcharge to fund victim services £75, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

AARON MILLS, aged 21, of Beauvais Court, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £480, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

CHRIS DONAGHUE, aged 25, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £499, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

AMBA CHARLOTTE SLATTER, aged 30, of Narrowboat Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

NICOLE WALLACE, aged 36, of Talan Rise, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

DANIEL JIPA, aged 31, of Glebeland Walk, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six points.

CAROLINE ANNE SADLER, aged 45, of Milton Bridge, Wootton, speeding; fined £96, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALAN MARTIN BYRNE, aged 47, of Nightingale Drive, Moulton, speeding; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

These cases were heard on June 21

NICOLAE NISTOV, aged 32, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

ROBERT PHILIP HOLMES, aged 49, of Whitfield Road, Biddlesden, drink-driving; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

MATTHEW JOHNSON, aged 43, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, breached community order; fined £60, costs £60.

ABIOLA MUNIR ADESINA, aged 43, of Conifer Rise, Northampton, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

DEBBIE AVERY, aged 46, of New Road, Maidford, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DAVID JAMES BANNISTER, aged 27, of Countess Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £53, costs £90, six points.

ARKILE BATZAK, aged 41, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

IURIE BUCIU, aged 29, of St James’ Park Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, defective stop lamp; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROLANDAS PAIKOVAS, aged 40, of Euston Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TARNYA LOUISE PRIOR, aged 34, of Crestline Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £66, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CRAIG ANDREW PRITCHARD, aged 31, of Woodside Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JOE ROONEY, aged 20, of Eydon Road, Woodford Halse, failed to stop for an officer; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALEKSANDER SALJA, aged 28, of Gordon Street, Northampton, carried a child not wearing a seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

EUGENE SMYTH, aged 46, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NICUSOR-MARIAN STEFAN, aged 31, of Newnham Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

HENRIQUE TAVIRES, aged 46, of Pyramid Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SIMON EDWARD WATTS, aged 43, of New Rest Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

FIDELIS WOPARA, aged 28, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JASON ROBERT BRITTAIN, aged 40, of Hinton Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LEONIE MAIRS, aged 38, of Lark Rise, Northampton, on October 1, 2021, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

LEONIE MAIRS, aged 38, of Lark Rise, Northampton, on November 1, 2021, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

LEONIE MAIRS, aged 38, of Lark Rise, Northampton, on November 30, 2021, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CONSTANTIN SPRINCEANU, aged 25, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

MARK SPENCER BARBER, aged 63, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £300, six points.

CRAIG DAVID DAY, aged 32, of Lewis Road, Northampton, breached community order; fined £40, costs £60.

JORDAN STEVIE LAWSON, aged 28, of Byfield Road, Northampton, breached community order; costs £60.

MARTIN TONY PURSGLOVE, aged 27, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, breached community requirement of a suspended sentence; fined £100, costs £60.

Tristan DARREN WALSH, aged 38, of Burcote Fields, Towcester, breached community requirement of a suspended sentence; fined £100, costs £60.

BILLY SKELTON, aged 23, of Beechwood Road, Northampton, breached a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

FLORIN ASCUNSEANU, aged 26, of Ash Street, Northampton, breached community order; fined £200, costs £60.

These cases were heard on June 22

MATTHEW DAVID MacLEOD, aged 32, of Toms Close, Collingtree, driving while disqualified, no insurance, no MoT; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £350, surcharge £95, costs £150, disqualified for 12 months.

CARL WILLIAM GIBSON, aged 35, of Newport Road, Northampton, assault by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; community order, compensation of £250, surcharge £95, costs £640.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.