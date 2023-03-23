IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Overstone, Cold Ashby and Brackley

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 9

REMUS-NICOLAE GRUIA, aged 24, of no fixed abode, used threatening or abusive words of behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, possession of cannabis; fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services £64, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

GARETH JAMES ALLUM, aged 36, of Mill Lane, Brackley, drink-driving; 160 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 29 months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

DANIEL LUKE MARKS, aged 30, of Cowpasture Court, Overstone, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

TAYLOR PUAL HUNTER, aged 25, of Park Square, Northampton, theft; discharged conditionally for six months, pay compensation of £11.34, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MAKSYM STACHOWIAK, aged 40, of Hastings Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating, resisted a police officer; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £110, surcharge £114, costs £85.

TIMOTHY JAMES BROWN, aged 57, of Fish Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

BENJAMIN GREEN, aged 20, of Tweed Close, Daventry, criminal damage, assaulted a police officer; fined £311, compensation £300, surcharge £124, costs £85.

LEVI KIMPTON, aged 18, of Sam Harrison Way, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, two counts of resisting a police officer; fined £320, compensation £50, surcharge £128, costs £85

■ These cases were heard on March 10

McKENZIE TAYLOR, aged 32, of no fixed abode, assaulted a police officer by beating; fined £100.

LEE STEVEN TYRRELL, aged 42, of Valley Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £32, four points.

;JAMES PAUL WALSH, aged 36, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £300.

DORIAN LONGDON WRIGHT, aged 34, of Streatfield Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £207, surcharge £83, costs £500, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADAM WILLIAM MELLOR, aged 32, of Thornton Hall Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £150, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

JULIAN DONALD PAYNE, aged 33, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, two counts of breaching court orders; 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £187, costs £85.

ARTHUR LEE CHRISTOPHER BUDD, aged 19, of Snap Dragon Close, Daventry, defective tyre; fined £261, surcharge £104, costs £90, three points.

JAYKUMAR VINOBDHAI VALAND, aged 28, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £90, six points.

JASON JAMES BERRINGTON, Fosberry Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CRAIG COLSTON, aged 49, of Swain Court, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, six points.

SIMON GRIGORITA, aged 22, of Floribunda Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BOGDAN ALEXANDRU SIMA, aged 28, of Burns Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

DAVID GRAHAM DOLLAR, aged 84, of Church Lane, Cold Ashby, speeding; fined £121, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JOSEPH G EVANS, aged 39, of Fir Tree Walk, Northampton, driving while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ This case was heard on March 11

AWALA OMAR ABDILLAH, aged 29, of Deal Court, Northampton, breached court order; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £127.00, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.