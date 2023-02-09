IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton, Kislingbury and Denton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 26

BRIAN WEST, aged 70, of The Leys, Denton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £625.

TRACEY LOUISE MAKINGS, aged 48, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, six points.

JOE SCOTT SAMUEL, aged 20, of North Holme Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £300, eight points.

LIAM PAUL LAWLESS, aged 35, of Flying Dutchman Way, Daventry, possession of cannabis, defective tyres; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, three points.

JAMES THOMAS BOUNDS, aged 35, of Willow Tree Way, Moulton, drink-driving, drug-driving, possession of cocaine; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

KAREN O'MALLEY, aged 51, of Kensington Close, Northampton, drink-driving; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

MATTHEW SCOTNEY, aged 60, of Denbigh Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ALDRIAN NBULAWA NCUBE, aged 33, of Greville Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £388, surcharge £155, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

DIONISIE CHIPERCO, aged 29, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

JORDANA ALICIA COATES, aged 26, of Prentice Court, Northampton, two counts of stealing a bottle of Entonox from Northampton General Hospital; fined £100, compensation of £50, surcharge £40, costs £85.

ARCHIE RUTHERFORD LAMB, aged 22, of Sandover, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £331, surcharge £132, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

OKSANA TURKOPOLE, aged 31, of Friars Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

NICOLAE IORDACHI, aged 20, of Grove Road, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to surrender to custody; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

STEPHEN DAVID JOHN VINE, aged 29, of no fixed abode; possession of cannabis; six weeks in prison; surcharge £154.

ARBEN BRAHAJ, aged 27, of no fixed abode; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, six points.

■ These cases were heard on January 27

MAME YOUSSOU BAMAR KAMARA, aged 48, of Burrows Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTOPHER FREDERICK NEIL SANDLES, aged 50, of Willow View, Kislingbury, speeding; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £90, six points.

CARL VAUGHAN, aged 49, of Bunting Road, Northampton, failed to comply with red light traffic signal; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

AHBDARAHMAN-ADAM HARUN, aged 31, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, disqualified for 21 days.

LEWIS STACY CAMPY, aged 18, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £262, surcharge £105, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

TOBY CHRISTOPHER SPENCER, aged 29, of Ivy Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

ALEXANDRU STEFAN, aged 43, of Bitten Court, Northampton, no insurance, speeding; fined £806, surcharge £81, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

■ This case was heard on January 28

KIRK COLIN KELVIN SMITHSON, aged 38, of no fixed abode; stole food and household items value £59.46 from the Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.