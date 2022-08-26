IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton and Earls Barton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 8

RICHARD FISHWICK, aged 46, of Kilworth Road, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £392, surcharge to fund victim services £39, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

DAMIAN KORYGA, aged 36, of Overstone Road, Northampton, possession of amphetamine; fined £70, surcharge £34

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CATALIN MARANDIUC, aged 39, of Lowick Court, Northampton, breached a community order; fined £160, costs £60.

KELVIN PAUL TAYLOR, aged 60, of Queens Road, Daventry, drove while disqualified on July 2, 2022; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, disqualified for 12 months.

KELVIN PAUL TAYLOR, aged 60, of Queens Road, Daventry, drove while disqualified on July 14, 2022; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £187, costs £170, disqualified for 12 months.

BERNARD WARD, aged 32, of disqualified Aynho Crescent, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; 12 weeks in prison; fined £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

HARMIN BRIAH, aged 25, of Olympia Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

LEIGH HARRISON FOSTER, aged 35, of Field Rose Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £176, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RUSSELL CHARLES ALAN TOMLINSON, aged 41, of Fleetwind Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CLOVIS FEUKOUE NZIWE, aged 50, of Southampton Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NIKHIL PAUL, aged 29, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, seven points.

SZCZEPAN JAN KOCJAN, aged 36, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £260, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases we heard on August 9

RYAN WILLIAM JOHNSON, aged 18, of Rainsborough Crescent, Northampton, possession of cannabis, fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85,

RICKY LEE Michael CATTELL, aged 34, of no fixed abode; failed to surrender to custody, criminal damage to a police cell; community order.

RICKY LEE Michael CATTELL, aged 34, of no fixed abode, possession of amphetamine; community order, surcharge £95.

TOGAREPI GUIDE MASHONGWA, aged 56, c/o Summerfields, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £150, compensation of £100, surcharge £34, costs £300.

TUDOR CROITORU, aged 34, of Kettering Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £300, six points.

LEE GARY ABRAMS, aged 32, of Sanders Drive, Moulton, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

KRYSTINE ARTHUR, aged 38, of The Stour, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VICTORIA OLDALE, aged 33, of Compton Way, Earls Barton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JEFRIN PAULSON-ALAPATT, aged 30, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

BAIBA SIRSNINA, aged 44, of Wheatfield Road North, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADALBERT TULI, aged 35, of Oxford Street, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on August 10

JAMES MARSH, aged 55, of Webb Drive, Upton, two charges of obstructing police officers; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85,

MICHAEL CONNORS, aged 69, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

FLORIN CRETU, aged 30, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £370, surcharge £37, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

LEVI BAYLEY DOE, aged 37, of Woodlands, Grange Park, drug-driving, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

GIORGOS KOSTAS (AKA VIKTOR KARAVAQIRI), aged 24, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, possession of a false Italian driving licence; fined £613, surcharge £61, costs £85.

ANNA RUTHERFORD, aged 43, of Castilian Street, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

SCOTT WILLIAM MILLER, aged 45, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, harassment, breached court order, made a telephone call that was grossly offensive or indecent, obscene or menacing; eight months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £187, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.