■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 26

MOHAMMED AZIZ ALI, aged 26, of Maidencastle, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £177.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALFIE SHEA MAYES, aged 19, of East Oval, Northampton, assault by beating; community order with exclusion requirement not to enter Elysium Nightclub, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,000, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

■ These cases were heard on July 27

EDGARAS BUTKUS, aged 35, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, possession of cocaine; wilful obstruction of a highway on Weedon Road; drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; four weeks in prison, fined £100.

ALEJANDRO FILLO, aged 47, of London Road, Northampton, two counts of carrying a bladed article, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; six months in prison, compensation of £100, surcharge £154.

JAMES HALPIN, aged 42, of The Old Woodyard, Silverstone, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order, fined £120, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MICHAL PROFIC, aged 39, of no fixed abode, willful obstruction of the highway on Weedon Road, drunk and disorderly; fined £100.

LISA MIDDLETON, aged 56, of Poplars Lane, Holcot, drink-driving; fined £1,000, surcharge £400.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

ZAC JACKSON, aged 20, of Riverstone Way, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood, drove without due care and attention; fined £600, disqualified for 18 months.

WILLIAM BRADSHAW, aged 42, of no fixed abode; aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, criminal damage; four weeks in prison, compensation £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANDREW WHYSALL, aged 27, of Dobson Close, Great Houghton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for seven months.

KALON FARMER, aged 30, of no fixed abode; used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, vagrancy, attempted criminal damage; fined £80, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00.

STACEY MCMILLAN, aged 30, of Blackberry Lane, Northampton, stole milk, steaks and candles value £74.40 from Sainsbury’s, stole a candle and perfume value £92.99 from Boots; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00.

■ These cases were heard on July 28

LIAM MORIARTY, aged 29, of no fixed abode; obstructed / resisted police, fined £93, surcharge £37.00, costs £85.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANDREWS OSEI ASSIBEY, aged 29, of Ashmead, Little Billing, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

IRENE GILHEANEY, aged 44, of Longmead Court, Northampton, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CONOR WARREN GREENFIELD, aged 31, of Sparrowhawk Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £589, surcharge £236, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

OTILIA IMBREA, aged 47, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GARETH EDLINGTON, aged 44, of Dixon Road, Boughton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

ALDO CHRISTOPHER GALLONE, aged 54, of Main Street, Watford, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

EDWARD JOHN PARKS, aged 52, of Marriotts Road, Long Buckby, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

NICHOLAE STRESINA, aged 22, of Holman Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £253, surcharge £101, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KAMIL GAWLINSKI, aged 31, of Little Gull Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, defective tyre, not wearing a seat belt; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, six points.

BALA NARESH JILLELLAMUDI, aged 22, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £90, six points.

VALENTIN CONSTANTIN POPESCU, aged 26, of Chaucer Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £650, surcharge £260, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VLAD STRATAN, aged 23, of ALLEN Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £420, surcharge £168, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MACIEJ ALBERT ZUBKOW, aged 21, of Faracre Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on July 29

BEN RICHARD FURSEDONN, aged 42, of Roderick Way, Daventry, drink-driving, no insurance; 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.